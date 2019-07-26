LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been more than a month since people across the country celebrated Juneteenth. On June 19 each year, Americans celebrate freedom and the end of slavery, since it was on that day back in 1865 that slaves in Texas learned that they had been freed.

The Louisville community was all set up to have a party of our own, and then mother nature had to literally rain on our parade. Community leaders, however, didn’t want us to miss out on the chance to celebrate freedom, so they took a raincheck. Rather than scheduling it for a few days later, they decided to wait several weeks—they chose Sunday, July 28. Here’s why.

July 28, 1868 was the day that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified. The 14th Amendment is the source of a lot rights and liberties we take for granted today. One of them is this: it grants citizenship to any person born or naturalized in the United States. That included the former slaves who had just been freed a few years earlier. Even though we would have a long way to go to rid the country of the remnants of slavery, the ratification of the 14th Amendment was a huge step forward for those who had been trapped in slavery for so long.

WHAS

And, that’s why we’ll be making up the Juneteenth celebration we miss this weekend, with the first-ever Juneteenth Jubilee at Waterfront Park. It kicks off at 7:30 PM on Sunday, and is free and open to everyone.

RELATED: What is Juneteenth?

---

Want to know "WHAS up" with something? Rob Harris is your guy. He's talking to some of the smartest people in our community to find out more about science, history, urban legends, local quirks, and more.

Have a question or topic you want him to check out? Send him a tweet or a Facebook post.