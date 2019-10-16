LOUISVILLE, Ky. — California teens are going to be getting more sleep soon—at least, that’s the hope. It’s set to become the first state to require later start times for teenage students. By 2022, California high schools will have to start at 8:30 AM or later, and middle schools will have to start at 8:00 AM later (though there will be a few exceptions, such as extracurriculars, zero-hour classes, and schools in rural areas).

This had us wondering if more Kentuckiana schools should follow suit and bump their school days back for teenage students (some, such as Oldham Co., already have school schedules that follow this model).

The American Academy of Pediatrics actually has recommended for a while that all schools nationwide do this. They say it would make our teens happier, healthier, and more successful in school. And yet, 93% of high schools in America start earlier than their recommended time of 8:30 AM.

We do a lot of growing as teenagers, which makes sleep especially important during this time of life. Teens should get 8-10 hours of sleep each night. But, as teen bodies change, so do their sleep patterns (what experts call “circadian rhythms,” the cues our body gives to wake up and go to sleep). During teenage years, these get bumped back by as much as two hours.

The National Sleep Foundation says it’s normal and natural for teens to fall asleep around 11:00 PM. A little math will tell you that doesn’t allow enough time to meet teenage sleep needs if they need to get to school around 7:00 AM.

Ergo, a lot of our teens are sleep-deprived: around 40% get less than 7 hours per night, according to a San Diego State University study in 2017. The National Sleep Foundation says this can lead to trouble learning in school, cravings for unhealthy foods, aggressive behavior, and even more acne and skin problems.

Still, switching all of our middle and high schools to later start times is easier said than done. As many of our Facebook friends pointed out, many teenagers take part in extracurricular activities and after-school jobs that could be difficult to shift back. Plus, later start times may be tough on working families who don’t have the transportation options to start their days later.

