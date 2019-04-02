It seems like every time we flip on the TV, or open up Facebook, there’s another food recall.

Like, seriously. Every. Single. Time.

You’re not going crazy if you think you’ve been hearing and seeing more warnings and recalls. Food recalls are up 10% since 2013, with 2018 seeing the highest number in at least 12 years.

WHAS11

But, it’s important to remember that seeing more recalls and warnings doesn’t necessarily mean that our food is becoming less safe.

Dr. Paul Priyesh Vijayakumar is a professor of animal and food sciences at the University of Kentucky. He said this is the question he gets asked the most by his students. His response to them: take a deep breath. Yes, we are seeing more recalls, but that’s mostly because we’ve gotten better at detecting issues (and then alerting the whole world about them).

“I believe we have the best system in the world to make sure food is safe,” Dr. Vijayakumar said. “Our food is the safest in the world, I can guarantee you that.

“The number one thing right now you see is definitely because of more awareness, and high media coverage, and definitely some increased reporting.”

MORE WHAS UP: Why do we get frostbite? (and what should we do when we get it?)

Still, being safe and smart with your food is super important.

“The tendency right now is to blame the person who made the food, but you have to remember the term ‘farm to fork,’” Dr. Vijayakumar said. “The person eating the food also has a responsibility for how they handle the food.”

Make sure you keep with the warnings and recalls—if they’re coming from legit news sources, that is.

Know where your food comes from, and check the packaging to make sure it hasn’t been opened. And, follow the storing and cooking instructions on the label.

---

Want to know "WHAS up" with something? Rob Harris is your guy. He's talking to some of the smartest people in our community to find out more about science, history, urban legends, local quirks, and more.

Have a question or topic you want him to check out? Send him a tweet or a Facebook post.