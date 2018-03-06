LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – WHAS-TV has received a special proclamation from the City of Louisville.

Just weeks after celebrating its 50th anniversary at their studios at 6th and Chestnut Streets, Mayor Fischer presented the station with the plaque during the 65th Annual WHAS Crusade for Children.

It reads in part:

“To all whom these presents shall come, greetings: Know ye that The City of Louisville honors WHAS as we celebrate its 50th anniversary in its iconic building on Chestnut Street. This station and building are true pieces of Louisville’s history, embedded in the city’s culture as a source for news, entertainment and countless memorable broadcasts. Our city joins WHAS in celebrating the great history that has happened in this building over 50 years.”

C.J. Daniels

WHAS-TV, WHAS Radio and 97.5 FM moved in their studios in 1968 after years of sharing space in the Courier-Journal building on Broadway.

The current staff even led a block-long walk from the C-J to WHAS-TV to mark the occasion.

© 2018 WHAS-TV