WHAS Crusade for Children hosting Breakfast with Santa

While the event is free, donations to the WHAS Crusade are encouraged.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The WHAS Crusade for Children is celebrating the holidays with its mission in mind through a Pancake Breakfast with Santa.

The event, hosted by Pleasure Ridge Park Fire, is happening Saturday December 17. On the menu will be sausage, biscuits and gravy, and of course, pancakes.

Plus, Santa Claus will be there to visit with children and families.

The WHAS Crusade for Children works year-round to make a better life for children with special needs. So, while the breakfast is free, attendees are encouraged to make a donation to the Crusade.

The Pancake Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to Noon on Saturday at the PRP Fire Training Center at 8201 Greenwood Road. To-go orders will be available.