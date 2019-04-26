LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new steakhouse is coming to Westport Village next month.

Artesano Vino Tapas y Mas is closing this weekend to make way for Steak & Bourbon: An American Grill.

“We looked at a lot of locations around the city, but we really felt like the Westport Village spot was the best place to do it the right way,” said Olé Hospitality co-founder, Chef Fernando Martinez. “We have been making a lot of design changes. By mid-May, the space will look totally different.”

Olé Hospitality Group is behind other popular Louisville restaurants including Taco Luchador and Mussel & Burger Bar. Steak & Bourbon is the group’s latest venture will feature a cocktail program “based on Kentucky’s greatest spirit,” Martinez says.

A 24 oz. Cowboy Cut Ribeye and house-cut tallow fries will be the restaurant’s signature dish from executive chef Jason Smith.

Steak & Bourbon opens May 16 at 1321 Herr Lane #130.