2 dead, 1 injured in crash on Westport Road near Watterson Expressway, LMPD says

Police said an SUV and car collided Saturday evening on Westport Road at Ambridge Drive around 5 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have been killed and another injured after an accident in eastern Jefferson County.

Metro Police responded to the 4500 block of Westport Road after reports of a crash involving an SUV and a car around 5 p.m. Saturday.

In their preliminary investigation, police said the driver of the SUV was attempting to make a left turn from Ambridge Drive onto eastbound Westport Road. That’s when the SUV collided with a car headed westbound onto Westport Road.

Both the driver and passenger in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

The driver of the car, who was the only occupant, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

