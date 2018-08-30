LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — LMPD is conducting an investigation after a man was killed in a hit and run accident early on Thursday morning near Westport Middle School.

According to police, a man in his 30s was riding his bike westbound on Westport Road around 4 a.m. Witnesses say that a white pickup truck that was also traveling westbound struck the man in the 8100 block of Westport Road, but did not stop.

The man died from his injuries at the scene. Westport Road is shut down in this area due to the accident. The incident is still under investigation.

