LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman has been diagnosed with the west nile virus, now the first person of the season in the city.

But Ann Robinson Burks' diagnosis didn't come for about three weeks. Three weeks of suffering from extremely high fevers, brutal fatigue and a horrible rash covering her body. Before she had answers she had no idea if she'd ever start to feel better and it took five different doctors to figure out what was going on. They couldn't wrap their heads around her unusual symptoms and a rash they said they had never seen anything life.

"I felt like I was absolutely falling apart. Had to be on the antibiotics for 24 hours so they did that, rash didn't go away, they put me on steroids, the rash didn't go away, was still feeling just terrible," Robinson Burks' said.

But Robinson Burks' says the diagnosis was actually a relief because she was expecting the worst.

She didn't remember getting bit by a mosquito and tells WHAS11 it's even more reason to spread the awareness because people can be so unaware. She explains the first crucial step is using bug spray to try to prevent it.

And while this is not a disease, it's a virus, she says she doesn't want anyone to suffer like she has.

"The aches were so deep it was like to the bone. It's like the flu but times ten. We have a lot of elderly, a lot of children, and I want them to know that going out, it can be dangerous," Robinson Burks' said.

The city is also taking caution by fogging, which was done in certain areas as recent as September 16th. Click here for that full list along with ways to contact the city to get your neighborhood sprayed.

