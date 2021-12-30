Mayfield officials to form panel to focus on long-term recovery

Officials said they are in the early stages of forming the committee and were seeking advice from others who have gone through disasters.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Officials in a western Kentucky community devastated by tornadoes said they are working together to create a committee that will focus on long-term recovery.

The Paducah Sun reports that more than a dozen officials from Mayfield and Graves County participated in a Facebook Live event Tuesday to update residents on recovery efforts.

Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan and Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry said they are in the early stages of forming the committee and were seeking advice from others who have gone through disasters.

Officials also said they were trying to work out logistics for temporary housing and that a curfew would remain in effect as debris removal continues.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.