FEMA recovery centers in Kentucky to close due to weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. — As Kentucky is hit with its first snowfall of the new year, recovery efforts in western Kentucky have come to a halt due to the inclement weather.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said that their recovery centers and mobile registration centers in Kentucky will be closed Thursday due to severe weather.

The centers, which were set up to assist Kentuckians impacted by devastating tornados last month, will be reopened when it is safe to do so.

Help is not all gone though for those impacted by the deadly Dec. 10 storms, which tore a 200-mile path through the state and killed 76 people.

Officials in Mayfield announced the opening of a warming center in partnership with the American Red Cross.

They said some families who are still using space heaters may have difficulty keeping their homes warm as temperatures drop through the day.

If you are in need of a warming center in one of the areas impacted by the tornadoes, call 502-871-1498.

