Western Kentucky school personnel recognized for their actions after December tornadoes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky General Assembly honored school personnel who displayed selfless acts of kindness after the December tornadoes Thursday.

Both Senate Resolution 76 (SR 76) and House Citation 29 praised school personnel for their kindness and the superintendents for their leadership according to a press release from the Kentucky Department of Education.

Senator Max Wise said personnel went "above and beyond" after the tornado and celebrated the teamwork even among school rivals.

“It was a time when everything was put aside and we were one,” he said. “We were one western Kentucky and we continue to be.”

Wise is from Taylor County and the primary sponsor of SR 76 the release says.

The release says school personnel went door to door to check on students even when some of their own houses were damaged in the storm. They also used schools as supply centers and provided counseling.

A list of school personnel recognized and where they are from can be seen below. They are:

Bo Matthews, Barren County

Gary Fields, Bowling Green Independent

Jeremy Roach, Caldwell County

Kirby Smith, Campbellsville Independent School

Cornelius Faulkner, Caverna Independent

Christopher Bentzel, Christian County

Leonard Whalen, Dawson Springs Independent

Patrice Chambers, Fulton County

DeAnna Miller, Fulton Independent

Keith Hale, Glasgow Independent

Russ Tilford, Lyon County

Matthew Madding, Graves County

Nathan Smith, Hart County

Casey Henderson, Hickman County

Amy Michele Smith, Hopkins County

Paul M. Mullins, Logan County

Boyd Randolph, Marion County

Steve Miracle, Marshall County

Joe Henderson, Mayfield Independent

Robert Davis, Muhlenberg County

Seth Southard, Ohio County

Larry Begley, Russellville Independent

Charles Higdon Jr., Taylor County

Rob Clayton, Warren County

