Western Kentucky Parkway piles up, people wait at gas station

About 20 to 30 cars and and semi-trucks were in the pileup.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Cars and semi-trucks were stuck in a pileup on Western Kentucky Parkway on January 6 due to massive snowfall.

Truck driver Mitchel Caldwell was driving home to eastern Tennessee when he had to pull into the Loves gas station in Elizabethtown. Dozens of other drivers were there waiting for road conditions to improve.

Caldwell said he saw lots of trucks trying to wait out the parkway pileup.

"When that happens, it's a very quick domino effect of everything else kind of coming unraveled too because we can't get through there and put salt down," Chris Jessie of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 4 said

WHAS11 News drove that portion of the parkway once it had been cleared and there was still ice and snow covering the roadway. Jessie said that buildup is hard to recover in a situation lIke this.

The KYTC said they won't put down any more salt because it's too cold to make an impact.

Those who have to drive on state roads in Hardin County Friday morning, expect ice.

