Western Governors University to honor nurses that work night shift

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Western Governors University (WGU) is launching the first Night Shift Nurses Week campaign in Kentucky in response to the hard work they’ve provided throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The university curated appreciation kits for almost 600 night shift nurses leading up to Daylight Savings Time on November 1.

According to WGU, this will be the first nurse campaign of its kind in Kentucky to students in healthcare professions.

WGU employees volunteered to put together kits for four Kentucky hospitals that included a collection of pick-me-ups like snacks, novelty gifts like sleep masks, penlights for those long nights.

WGU is also offering its annual Night Shift Nurse scholarship worth $3,000, to nurses returning to school in their College of Health Professions.

Applications are due on December 31, 2020, and more information can be found here.