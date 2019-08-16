LOUISVILLE, Ky. — West Sixth Brewing of Lexington is moving into a 9-thousand square foot space in Nulu.

"Which we're calling West Sixth Nulu," said Ben Self who is the co-owner of West Sixth Brewing.

The owners of one of the state's most popular breweries came to Louisville for the first announcement of many more restaurants and bars to come to Nulu Marketplace.

"Almost from day one we've been sending our beer to Louisville and it's always received a very warm welcome. So it's been on our list for a few years now to try and find a retail location and brewing location," said Brady Barlow who is also co-owner of West Sixth Brewing.

Nulu Marketplace will be their new Louisville home. They're restoring a 120 year old carriage house on billy goat strut alley, and it's facing a new courtyard.

Mo Deljoo is the developer of Nulu Marketplace.

While the property is still in development, West Sixth says they expect to open up in early 2020.

"If you see to the right, you can see the three buildings in the corner is where West Six will build their buildings here," said Deljoo.

In the late 1800's this space used to be carriage houses, now the main entrance will be off of Market. They'll do some brewing in this space, there will be seating and a main bar, upstairs is an event space and another bar.

West Sixth has been around for seven and a half years with it's flagship brewery in Lexington and says opening in an old carriage house is right up their alley. There will be entrances from the alley and courtyard as well.

They'll also be adding beers unique to this Louisville location, with an emphasis on beer with bourbon blends.

"When we started, there were single-digit breweries in the state, now we're approaching sixty," said Barlow.

According to the Kentucky Distiller's Association, there are 72 distillers in operation. The gap is slowly closing as breweries continue to pop up. For West Sixth, they say they're going along with their mission.

"We got into beer for three reasons, one was to make great beer, one was to give back to the community and one was to be a great place to work," said Barlow.

Deljoo says we can expect to hear about the other restaurants and bars coming to Nulu Marketplace in the coming weeks.

