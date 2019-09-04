LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Its goal is to improve the health and well-being of those who live in West Louisville and today, WHAS11 News received a first look of the new YMCA.

Crews are entering the final phases of construction on the facility on 18th and Broadway.

The $28 million investment will provide services to the Russell, California, and Park Hill neighborhoods while also bringing about $500,000 in new payroll to the community annually.

“We will give preference to hiring locally and we will also have [and] give preference to hiring young people because the Y is one of the largest employers of young people in the region anyway and we will continue that here through some specialized training programs and things like that around the aquatics side, childcare services side and so forth,” Steve Tarver, CEO of YMCA Greater Louisville, said.

The exterior of the YMCA West Louisville at 18th and Broadway.

WHAS-TV

The new YMCA facility will also include behavioral and mental health services, medical clinics and even physical and occupational therapy.

It’s expected to open in October.