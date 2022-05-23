Norton looking for feedback from west Louisville community on planned hospital

The healthcare company has created a survey where residents can share their thoughts on what they would like to see in the future facility.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since the announcement of a planned hospital in west Louisville, Norton Healthcare is looking for feedback from residents.

Norton Healthcare revealed plans in late February that they were partnering with Goodwill Industries to build an Opportunity Campus on the corner of South 28th Street and West Broadway.

It will feature the first hospital in the west end in more than 150 years.

Renee Murphy, senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer, said Norton has launched a community survey where west end residents can provide input including their healthcare journey and what services should be made available at the facility.

“We really want this to reflect the community,” she told WHAS11 News.

Murphy said the healthcare giant has received some feedback which led them to create the survey.

“We’ve learned that people wanted access to care, there were transportation barriers, lack of access to primary care – so this is one thing we can do to help respond to the needs of the community,” she said.

Those interested are encouraged to share their feedback.

Groundbreaking for the new $70 million hospital is expected to take place during summer 2022.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.