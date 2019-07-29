LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Every person has a story of how their business started.

Chan Ponder is no different, although she credits her early years of snooping for hers.

“My mom bartended and made drinks at home and I would watch,” she said.

She’s well over the legal drinking age now, but if you ask her, Chan would tell you she never thought she’d trade in her engineering degree for the art of engineering the perfect cocktail.

Even with a new certificate in hand, Chan still couldn’t find a job.

“In the bartending world, you see a certain type of female – you don’t see many that look like me. They’re smaller, more feminine – so when I come through, it’s like okay, she’s got a different look,” she said.

Despite it all, Chan kicked down major hurdles in a very one-dimensional world and decided to start her own business, Let’s Mix.

“It’s me, my mom, my godmom, my best friends – all women, they helped me out whenever I need it – my auntie,” she said.

This female dominated family owned and operated business is a force to be reckoned with but that doesn’t mean getting here has been monotonous.

“I felt alone,” Chan said. “Suicide is heavy in the LGBTQ community. It’s really heavy. We see a lot of it because a lot of times, we do feel like we have to go through our struggles by ourselves. I’ve been there. I’ve battled it out but you know, I had to dig myself out of it by myself but it made me stronger.”

Coming out at 18-years-old, Chan started a journey of discovery that led her into mixology.

“I think I’ve dealt with more racism than I have homophobia but it’s not bad. I think people are intrigued, especially when it comes to bartending,” she said. I think they get intrigued about who I am and what I’m doing and it’s like wow, I’ve never met someone who’s a bartender and so open about who you are. I guess that’s just me. It’s the only way I know how to be.”

Like the perfect cocktail of pizazz, sass, perseverance and strength, Chan is no longer letting naysayers dictate her future.

“When I bartend and I get in my zone, it’s like I’m someone else. I have a blast, I have fun and then when the customer likes their drink, it makes it even more rewarding,” she said.

In addition to running her mobile bartending business, Chan is working on getting classes set up so she can teach young, budding mixologists.

In the future she also hopes to expand the business and open her own bartending school.

