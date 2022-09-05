County Clerk's Office hopes new west Louisville location will benefit nearby businesses

The new location will be housed in the French Plaza on Amy Avenue and will begin serving the public in the coming weeks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Clerk's Office is expanding its options in west Louisville, opening a new motor vehicle branch.

Officials gave a preview of what to expect at the French Plaza on Amy Street.

The office takes the branch away from shared space in the Nia Center.

Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said residents will now have a one-stop shop to take care of all their motor vehicle needs, in addition to bringing more people into the area.

“We hope the West Branch will serve as a draw for local businesses. The additional traffic from customers visiting our office will hopefully benefit the surrounding businesses in the west end,” she said.

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office expects to serve the first customers at the new branch in the coming weeks.

