'Open the lines of accessibility': Community hopes new mayor, other elected officials push for more economic opportunities

While sharing their visions for west Louisville, activists and clergy hope newly elected officials come together in unity to help build a better neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — West Louisville community leaders are calling on city officials including Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to step up and bring change.

"Mayor Elect-Greenberg your community congratulates you but your community also needs you to open the lines of accessibility," Ray Barker, a retired LMPD officer, said.

Activist Khalid Raheem is calling for a healthier city especially for youth.

“We want healthy lives, we need healthy education, we need something that's going to be conducive to the growth of our children's lives."

The group met at 18th and Broadway, a location where a Walmart was promised, but never came to fruition. Despite that, Khalid hopes the new leaders will push for economic investments in this area.

"What we're asking is that the powers to be come on in let's do some restaurants. Let's do a food court," Raheem said.

Residents like Dennisha Rivers are asking for more youth programs and funding to go along with it.

"We need more youth funding to help our youth down here as far as education activities," she said.

Lorenzo Tucker said he would like to see more interaction between police officers to lessen altercations.

“Part of his duties is to go knocking on the doors and say 'Hey I'm the police officer in your area. I just wanted to give you my card and let you guys see me' and interact,’" said Tucker.

Overall, community leaders are pushing for leaders to build a better west end.

Raheem added, "We just need to quit fighting one another because we weren't brought here to despise and fight one another but to unite with each other and teach each other that's what I like to see."

