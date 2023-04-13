Good Samaritan alerts, rescues sleeping residents from burning home in Louisville

Fire officials said the home was a "total loss" and neighboring homes sustained moderate damage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Good Samaritan helped evacuate six people from a large house fire in the California neighborhood, according to Louisville Fire officials.

The department said crews responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of West Kentucky Street around 1 a.m. Thursday morning

Crews were on the scene within two minutes and found the fire had fully engulfed the home. Officials said the fire was also extending to neighboring homes with residents still inside.

Major Bobby Cooper said firefighters immediately began "defensive operations" on the main fire and deployed exposure lines to protect the neighboring homes.

Fire crews then began search and rescue operations.

Cooper said it took nearly an hour for more than 30 firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

He said the main building was a total loss and neighboring homes sustained moderate damage.

Cooper said a passerby alerted sleeping residents inside the home about the fire and helped rescue them.

"[They] safely evacuated six adults prior to firefighters arriving on scene," he said.

No injuries or firefighters were injured during the incident, according to LFD.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced and LFD's Arson Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

