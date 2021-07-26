West Louisville residents ask for community resources, housing in final American Rescue Plan hearing

Residents called for city-wide changes and specific solutions affecting the community which included affordable housing and community centers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council's budget committee held its third and final American Rescue Plan hearing at West Broadway Church of Christ on Monday.

The city received $388 million and $48 million of the funds have already been handed out.

Budget Committee Members have heard from the East, Southwest, and wow west Louisville.

"I am so happy to see my fellow colleagues and other council members come to 'the hood,'" former Councilwoman Mary Woolridge said.

She was one of many to call for a community center in west Louisville, push for the city to clean its forgotten cemeteries, and ask for affordable housing.

"We need more space for folks who are homeless and who are needing to take the next step," Mylantha Williams said. She works with Jacob's Ladder to serve the homeless community.

Many focused on the Russell neighborhood, calling for new development and resources. Others pushed for additional library funding and reinvestment in Drug Court.

Nearing the end of the hearing, local activists stood up and spoke out. "We don't want programs, we don't want none of that," said Jeff Compton, insisting they were owed reparations.

Compton later told WHAS11 he was upset that the committee saved the west end for their final meeting. He asked, "Why would they come and ask us last when they have already heard the voices of rich people?"

You can still make your voice hear through this online portal for written comments.