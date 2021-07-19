Lawmakers to share update on West End Opportunity Partnership program

Senator Gerald Neal, Representative Pamela Stevenson and Senate President Robert Stivers will provide a virtual update on the program Monday at noon.

Kentucky lawmakers are set to update the public about the West End Opportunity Partnership.

The program aims to reinvest and rebuild in West Louisville by creating a special taxing district called a "TIF." Over 30 years, 80% of the taxes collected in the district would stay for reinvestment.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed the bill creating the program in April and it received $10 million in start-up funding with Louisville's budget for this fiscal year.

Senator Gerald Neal, Representative Pamela Stevenson and Senate President Robert Stivers will provide a virtual update on the program Monday at noon.

If you would like to attend the Zoom meeting, send an email to micah.goff@lrc.ky.gov.

More information on the project is available on the West End Partners website.

