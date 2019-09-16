WEST BUECHEL, Ky. — Almost half of West Buechel city residents received a letter stating they may not have paid their property taxes. It comes as the city tries to update its financial records for the last 10 years.

The letter was sent to about 500 people on August 1,2019.

It tells tells a homeowner what year it doesn't have property tax records for and the amount the homeowner would owe the city.

"Whatever their delinquency is for. some of them may only have one year, some people may have multiple years. So whatever their particular case is for. It's a case by case basis," City clerk, Debbie Batliner, said. "We're just asking them to bring in their receipt, their proof from their mortgage company or a closing statement, different avenues they may have been taken care of for that year."

The letter also states, if the debt is accurate, homeowners are responsible for that plus fees, and interest.

"People got emotional saying, 'I'm going to have to double pay this' and that is not the case at all. We're trying to do accountability," Batliner said.

Batliner said there are only about 150 cases left open. When the letters went out, they gave a two-week deadline for homeowners to provide proof of documentation.

"We never intended to hold that two week deadline. That was hopefully just to get everyone responding," she said.

Batliner said the reason behind the letter is to make up for the city's own history of poor record-keeping.

"The record keeping wasn't the best. But that's okay. We're changing that. We want to keep people from having a problem later on down the road," she said. "It's not about money part of it as far as trying to get people to pay it twice. It's about accountability."

The city hasn't had an audit performed since 2015 and its finances have faced years of scrutiny. Earlier this year city officials promised it would turn a corner and order an audit. Months later, the city still hasn't ordered one.

"This is part of getting prepared to do an audit," she said. "We just are progressively looking at it."

Batliner said the city is making steps towards better record keeping to hold itself more accountable.

"We've already started that and that's not just with the revenue, that's with expenses too," she said. "We have a four point checks and balances system that wasn't in place before."

Batliner said she is confident the city will have more accurate record keeping as it moves forward.

