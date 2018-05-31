LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- What was once a frequently used drug house in the heart of West Buechel has been shut down and boarded up, as a part of the West Buechel Police Department mission.

“We would find needles, paraphernalia, heroin,” explained West Buechel Police Chief, Todd Walls, “and there were numerous overdoses around here.”

The house sits off of Hikes Lane. Jason Schmidt works in the area and remembers seeing suspicious activity going on.

“The people that were in and around, they were just kind of suspicious in their hourly dealings so we notified police every time we saw stuff going on,” Schmidt said.

Chief Walls showed me WHAS 11 News the pictures of drugs and paraphernalia that were found inside the house. The evidence helped police arrest six people from the house in 2016, and from there, they were able to arrest some drug dealers, as well.

Within a year, the city declared the drug house a public nuisance and shut it down altogether.

“Whenever we did notice something, they were seconds from arrival so I know they take an active stance in cleaning up the area, and Chief Walls has been fantastic,” Schmidt said.

Chief Walls took over in July of last year. He told WHAS 11 News that taking down this drug house is just one example of how he's trying to solve the drug problem in his small community.

“If they're going to do [drugs], then we're going to push them out of our city,” Chief Walls explained.

The house on Hikes Lane is among dozens of busts in the last year. Chief Walls said the mission is simple: clean up West Buechel.

“We have been able to have an effect on our city and I feel like we've made it better.”

Chief Walls said the man running the drug house overdosed and died after he was arrested, before facing any prosecution.

