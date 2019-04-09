WEST BUECHEL, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The heroin-infested house off Hikes Lane that was once a symbol of a small city’s big drug problem is no longer standing.

“It was a couple times a month that somebody would overdose,” said West Buechel Assistant Chief and Detective Sergeant Kenneth Bledsoe.

The home has been on Bledsoe’s radar since he started working for the department.

“It was just a dirty basement,” he said. “… someplace to sleep after you shoot up.”



The owner had died and a relative turned it into a home to get high, until Bledsoe got enough evidence to shut it down.

PREVIOUS | West Buechel shutting down drug houses



“Drug paraphernalia, needles, cooking cap,” he said, “…found on the table in the basement when we arrested seven people.”

The house was eventually boarded up, but people still tried to get in. In April, crews were able to demolish the drug lair.

“Piece by piece, every little bit helps and I'm sure all of our neighboring businesses, as well as ourselves, are appreciative of that effort,” said Jason Schmidt, owner of Hikes Lane Auto directly across the street.

He remembers the trouble next door.



“Some vandalism, some after hours activity, some drug use and things on premises,” he explained.



Now, it's land he's considering buying to expand his business. He said whoever takes the land, it’s an opportunity for someone to turn a bad, into a good for this tiny town.



“Take what it needs to clean up and make it better, and Louisville is doing a lot of that now, especially West Buechel, so I'm happy to see it,” Schmidt explained.

“All the effort we put in to it, the time, day and night we put into watching the house, court, gathering information, it came to an end, so it was just a relief,” said Bledsoe.



He hopes the take-down of one drug house will be a warning to others.



“It just had to stop here,” he said.

The man who ran the drug house overdosed and died after he was arrested, before facing any prosecution.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.