Teen charged in double shooting outside restaurant in Shawnee neighborhood

Police said the teen was responsible for shooting two people outside of the Long John Silver's restaurant on West Broadway near Louis Coleman Drive on Aug. 5.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager has been charged following a double shooting outside of a west Louisville restaurant.

The incident happened Aug. 5 outside the Long John Silver’s location on West Broadway near Louis Coleman Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood.

A spokesperson with Metro Police said the 16-year-old suspect had gotten into a fight with one of the victims outside the restaurant when he pulled out a gun and started firing, hitting two men.

One victim ran inside the restaurant while the other was found a couple of block away.

Police said at some point during the fight, the 16-year-old accidentally shot himself.

He is facing several charges including attempted murder and assault.

