Teen charged in double shooting outside restaurant in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager has been charged following a double shooting outside of a west Louisville restaurant.
The incident happened Aug. 5 outside the Long John Silver’s location on West Broadway near Louis Coleman Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood.
A spokesperson with Metro Police said the 16-year-old suspect had gotten into a fight with one of the victims outside the restaurant when he pulled out a gun and started firing, hitting two men.
One victim ran inside the restaurant while the other was found a couple of block away.
Police said at some point during the fight, the 16-year-old accidentally shot himself.
He is facing several charges including attempted murder and assault.
