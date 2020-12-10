'We're trying to live that example': Governor Andy Beshear working in quarantine until cleared

I've always believed that you don't put yourself above the families of Kentucky, you'd do everything that you would ask them to do and that's what we're doing."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In trying to set an example for Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear and his family are quarantining after they may have been exposed to a member of his security detail with COVID-19. With that in mind, the Governor gave his daily COVID-19 briefing from quarantine inside the Governor's mansion.

"Things look a little different today, but things in our lives are different it seems every week," Beshear said in his daily briefing Monday. "I am at a part of the Governor's mansion broadcasting to you with just me and a camera with our crew that helps typically put on these updates elsewhere."

Beshear will bring updates remotely each day until he's cleared by the Department for Public Health.

"The largest challenge of doing my job may be the amount of time that I was in a seat today staring at a screen," Beshear said. "I had one of the busiest Mondays I've had in the last couple of weeks. We had a lot of work to do and I'm working, I'm not taking any additional time."

The Beshear family got the call about the potential exposure from a contract tracer on Saturday.

"I'm doing it and I'd ask each and every one of you all to do it," Beshear said.

Beshear said his family and him feel great. Though they tested negative, they are still following recommendations to quarantine.

"We're trying to live that example right now even being the first family I've always believed that you don't put yourself above the families of Kentucky you'd do everything that you would ask them to do and that's what we're doing," Beshear said.

The Governor said his security member has mild symptoms but is doing fine. They were all wearing a face covering at the time.

"This is just an example of why masking up can be so important," Beshear said.

The Beshear family did not come into contact with anyone after that interaction, according to the Governor. They will be tested regularly. Beshear said the last negative result was on Thursday and the next test will be on Tuesday.

"Regardless of that test I will still be in quarantine and I guess if it comes back positive I'll be in isolation," Beshear said. "I will then be tested on Friday as well as into next week, sometimes this virus can take several days to register in a positive test."

