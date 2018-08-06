LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Drivers should be on alert for some changes to I-65 in Louisville this weekend.

Starting at 9 p.m. June 8, I-65 N will be closed between I-264 and the Muhammad Ali Boulevard ramp downtown. That closure continues until 5 a.m. June 9.

On June 9, I-65 S will be closed between I-264 and I-64 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. June 10.

The closures will allow crews to make repairs to asphalt pavement joints replaced last fall.

In both cases, you can detour around the closures by using I-264 and I-64 to reconnect onto I-65.

