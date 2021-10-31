Louisville mayor to honor veterans, active-duty service members with 'Week of Valor'

The week of Nov. 2 through Nov. 13 will celebrate the contributions and sacrifices of active-duty military, veterans and their families.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischera and the Veterans Community Alliance of Louisville is asking for the community’s support as his Week of Valor returns for an 8th year.

The week will celebrate the contributions and sacrifices of active-duty military, veterans and their families. It will also feature 17 educational, patriotic, community or civic events expected to take place on Nov. 2 through Nov. 13.

The events will follow COVID-19 guidelines with several of them virtual and others drive-thru or being held outdoors.

“We honor our veterans because our country’s enduring freedoms exist because throughout our history, brave men and women have stepped forward to join our military and defend the United States of America to keep us safe and to keep us free,” Mayor Fischer said in a statement. “We’re asking everyone across the community to participate in the Week of Valor and to find some way to recognize, support, and honor our veterans.”

This year’s Veterans Day Parade will take place on Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway. They’re calling it a “parade in reverse” – meaning the different parade units will be stationary and the crowds will drive through the parade grounds, honking horns and waving flags.

There will also be a special groundbreaking ceremony for the new, $840 million Louisville VA Medical Center on Nov. 11.

To see the full calendar of events, click here.

