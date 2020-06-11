City of Louisville hosting several events for veterans during Week of Valor

Some of this year's events are going virtual due to COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the seventh year in a row, the city of Louisville will honor and celebrate local veterans through a series of events leading up to Veterans Day. The 2020 Week of Valor will feature more than a dozen events through Nov. 12.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many events will be held virtually this year, but the changes don’t diminish the importance of their message, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

“Veterans Day celebrations this year will be unlike any we’ve ever known, but it’s just as important that we honor the service and sacrifice of veterans,” Mayor Fischer said in a press release.

During the events, a special salute will be given to senior veterans who have been isolated due to COVID-19.

A full list of this year’s Week of Valor events is listed below. A digital calendar of events is available online.

Ongoing

22 Push-Up Virtual Challenge

What: Complete 22 push-ups in memory of the 22 veterans who die by suicide every day. Tag, post or email your videos to the Veteran’s Club for an opportunity to receive a challenge coin.

Where: Anywhere

When: Now through Nov. 11

More info: Contact Sarah Jemison at 502-487-1464 or info@veteransclubinc.org; Visit https://veteransclubinc.org/

Saturday, Nov. 7

2020 Annual Veterans Parade in Reverse

What: Honor veterans both past and present in a unique “reverse parade.” Parade units will be on display as you drive through in your own car.

Where: Southeast Christian Church Blankenbaker Campus (920 Blankenbaker Parkway)

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More info: Contact Treva Brockman at 502-552-1131 or tpbrockman@gmail.com; visit https://www.louvetparade.com

Meet the Horses at the Veteran’s Club, Inc.

What: Learn more about the opportunities at the Veteran’s Club and their Equine Therapy Program

Where: 375 Normandy Heights Rd., Taylorsville, KY

When: Noon to 2 p.m.

More info: Contact Jordan Gosein at 502-487-1464 or jgosien@veteransclubinc.org; Visit https://veteransclubinc.org/

Sunday, Nov. 8

Coffee and Talking at Starbucks

What: An opportunity for veterans and veteran supporters to maintain and create new friendships. Due to COVID-19, the meet-up will happen outdoors.

Where: Starbucks, 1077 Jeffersonville Commons, Jeffersonville, IN

When: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

More info: Contact Deborah Sawyer at 814-323-6186 or deborah.helen.sawyer@gmail.com

Monday, Nov. 9

Operation Homefront’s Virtual Family Night

What: Enjoy a simple, virtual group dance hosted by Operation Homefront and Dancing Well: The Soldier Project.

Where: Virtual

When: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

More info: Contact Sarah Jemison at 502-487-1464 or sjemison@veteransclubinc.org

Tuesday, Nov. 10

NABVETS Annual Blood Drive

What: Donate blood at this free event sponsored by the National Association for Black Veterans Inc.

Where: Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More info: Contact Region VI NABVET Commander Shedrick Jones at 502-592-1475 or sjjsr@aol.com

Veterans Appreciation in a Bag

What: Eligible veterans can pick up their Appreciation in a Big, filled with resources and other items, from the Kentuckiana Veteran Community Integrations Coalition.

Where: Multiple locations

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More info: For pick-up and more information, contact Lori Paris at 502-287- 4620 or lori.paris@va.gov. For donations, contact Malinda Mackenzie at malinda.mackenzie@lifespringhealthsystems.org

NABVETS Annual United Marines Celebration

What: This annual event hosted by the National Association for Black Veterans, Inc. is free to the public and celebrates the anniversary of the United States Marines.

Where: Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.

When: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

More info: Contact Region VI NABVET Commander Shedrick Jones at 502-592-1475 or sjjsr@aol.com

Casual Tuesday Ruck – Week of Valor Edition

What: “Ruck” a 5K at a comfortable paced with the Team Red, White and Blue GORUCK Club.

Where: 301 Mulberry Street, Jeffersonville, IN

When: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

More info: Contact Richard Rush at (812) 987-7874 or richard.rush@teamrwb.org

Wednesday, Nov. 11 - Veterans Day

Humana Honors Veterans on Great Day Live

What: Tune into Great Day Live on WHAS11 to honor 11 veterans during a special broadcast.

Where: WHAS11 News

When: 9 a.m.

NABVETS Veteran Freedom Cruise

What: A COVID-19-friendly car caravan/parade for local veterans.

Where: Begins at Cardinal Stadium, ends at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage at 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More info: Contact: Region VI NABVET Commander Shedrick Jones at (502) 592-1475 or sjjsr@aol.com

MSD/Louisville Water Company Virtual Veteran Recognition Celebration

What: A free, virtual event streamed live on Facebook and YouTube to recognize local veterans.

Where: Louisville MSD Facebook and YouTube pages, Louisville MSD website

When: 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

More info: Contact Gina Davis at (502) 540-6421 or Gina_Davis@louisvillemsd.org

Veterans Day Car Caravan

What: A car caravan to encourage and support senior veterans and veterans experiencing homelessness, hosted by the Age Friendly Louisville Social Participation, Respect and Inclusion Committee

Where: ElderServe/Spalding University parking lot, 215 W. Breckenridge St.

When: 12:15 p.m.

More info: Contact Chris Clements at (502) 640-7716 at christopher.clements@louisvilleky.gov

NABVETS Posthumous Promotion Celebration

What: This event will celebrate the legacy and posthumous promotion of Colonel Charles Young to Brigadier General.

Where: Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.

When: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

More info: Contact: Region VI NABVET Commander Shedrick Jones at (502) 592-1475 or sjjsr@aol.com

Thursday, Nov. 12

Fall Clean-Up

What: Join the Volunteers of American Mid-States for a fall clean-up around Unity Home, which houses veterans and their families.

Where: Unity Home, 1321 South Preston Street

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More info: Contact Gema Moreo at (502) 636-4664 or gemam@voamid.org

The Week of Valor is hosted by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and is supported by the Veterans Community Alliance of Louisville (VCAL). More information on the Week of Valor is available on the VCAL website.

