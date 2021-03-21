Week Ahead for March 23-26, 2021

Here are some of the stories we're planning to follow this week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As we prepare to say goodbye to the weekend, we're looking at some of the local stories we're following this week.

Here is your week ahead for the week of March 22-26.

Vaccine eligibility expanding

More people in Kentucky and Indiana will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

In Indiana, people 40 years old and older will be able to make vaccination appointments, according to an announcement from the state health department Saturday.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said people 50 years old and older will also be able to make their vaccine appointments in the state. Last week, he said the goal will be to open appointments to everyone 16 and up by April 12.

Sherman Minton lane closures begin

Lane closures on the Sherman Minton Bridge are scheduled to start Monday morning so crews can conduct safety inspections before they begin construction.

Westbound lanes of the bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day from March 23 through April 1. Eastbound closures will begin after Easter weekend.

Possible change of venue for Brett Hankison trial

On Thursday, a hearing is scheduled over the location of the Brett Hankison trial. Hankison was charged with wanton endangerment after an investigation revealed he fired into a neighbor's home on the night Breonna Taylor was killed.

Hankison's attorneys have requested a change of venue, claiming that there is too much bias against Hankison in Jefferson County. If the change is granted, the lawyers, prosecutors and judge would all go to the county that is holding the trial.

Fate of the Odd Fellows building to be decided

Louisville Metro Council will decide the fate of the Odd Fellows building Thursday. The council will vote on whether or not to overturn the building's landmark status.

The building, built in the late 19th century, has been home to several different organizations during its long history, including the Odd Fellows group, Parking Authority of River City and the Omni Hotel.

If the council votes in favor of overturning its landmark status, the building will be demolished.

In-person library services return at LFPL branches

Starting Friday, Louisville Free Public Library branches are bringing back limited in-person services.

The "Grab-And-Go" services allow guests to browse and pick up materials at physical library branches. There are capacity and time limits, but curbside services will still be offered as well.

MORE WEEKEND HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.