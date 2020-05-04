LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Social distancing to flatten the curve. It's a phrase we've been providing to you on repeat, and a continuous message Kentucky's governor keeps sending.

"I still need your best. I need your best over a beautiful weekend, I need your best nest week and I need your best after that," Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear said.

But tonight Andy Beshear isn't just preaching it, instead he's providing an example of the success of social distancing. The flu is another virus that also spreads through droplets made when people sneeze or talk.

"We have significantly less cases of the flu, especially since March, when we started taking a number of steps," Beshear said.

The graph shows from March 21st to the 28th, in just one week, flu cases in Kentucky dropped by nearly 500; an immediate effect of social distancing.

"We will absolutely lessen or slow the spread of the coronavirus. This shows you that it's happening," Beshear said.

As new research comes out, the CDC also has new recommendations. They are now suggesting ALL people should wear face masks in public. He said no one outside of the healthcare provider ought to be wearing an N95 mask. Beshear says there are other options to keep you safe, while allowing healthcare workers to use PPE.

"Cloth masks that are out there that people are making, those are the types of masks they are talking about," Beshear said.

After president trump admitted he would not take the CDC's recommendation and wear a face mask, Beshear was asked if he would wear one in public settings.

"The answer to that is yes, but I haven't been in a car in about 18 days. I'm trying to model what I'm asking everybody else to do," Beshear said. "Wearing a mask does not replace the social distancing requirements."

Social distancing still remains the primary and most effective way to help prevent the spread, and Beshear doesn't want people to forget that.

►Contact reporter Jessie Cohen at JCohen@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

Spring season is here and so are allergies

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens move online to sell, show off flowers

Hardware stores see business growing, need for safe practices increasing

LMPD: 'If we stop moving, the virus stops spreading'

Health officials confirm 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County bringing total to 10

Meijer to limit number of shoppers in stores due to coronavirus outbreak

If people don't take social distancing seriously, Mayor Fischer says he will close parks and public spaces

Red Cross hosting blood drive at KFC! Yum Center

Kentucky woman sues Governor Beshear over travel ban