'We played hard every single game': Team Kentucky athletes return from Special Olympics in Florida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Athletes that participated in the Special Olympics USA Games in Florida made Kentucky proud.

Team Kentucky won 32 medals total, including 15 gold medals according to Mark Buerger, director of communications and external relations at the Special Olympics Kentucky.

The team arrived back in Kentucky Sunday afternoon and were greeted by family and friends said Buerger.

This was the first time ever the entire team was on flight together from Orlando, Florida to Louisville coming from the games.

“We played hard every single game, came out strong, fought hard,” said one of the athletes, Trent Martinez. “It was some really tough competition over there but it was good.”

