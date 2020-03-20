LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an empty salon, owner Mandy Knieriem reflected on happier times, back when her salon was filled with laughter.

“It’s always light and airy and fun," said Mandy Knieriem, owner of Echo Salon in Middletown.

At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered salons and other businesses to shut their doors to combat coronavirus.

“And that’s pretty much all we’ve heard at this point," Knieriem said.

She said she had just bought $6,000 in hair products that will now go to waste.

“There’s nothing we could do with it," Knieriem said.

Bruce Gadansy with Louisville’s Better Business Bureau said businesses of all sizes are suffering. Grouping salons into the industry of personal services, he said it’s among those hardest-hit by coronavirus.

“So it’s a long and far reached effect all over the place," Gadansy said. “We’ve got issues with like entertainment business, the movies are closed, there’s no plays going on.”

Knieriem said she gets strength from her clients, who tell her they're thinking of her. She said she also gets support from her faith.

Knieriem said without being allowed to work, she could last a maximum of three months before having to close her salon for good, having to leave the industry entirely.

