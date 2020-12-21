Artist hopes to inspire young people with new mural installation in West Louisville

The mural, called 'We Belong,' depicts real individuals from the community. It also features an interactive bubble where people can stand to take photos.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The artist behind West Louisville's newest mural said she hopes it helps kids see their potential.

“I grew up and live in West Louisville,” artist Jaylin Stewart said in a release. “I jumped on the opportunity to create an inspirational piece here that shows children and young people an accurate and positive representation of themselves.”

The mural, called 'We Belong,' depicts real individuals from the community. It also features an interactive bubble where people can stand to take photos and be a part of the mural.

“My hope is that it inspires,” Stewart said. “I hope that families stop to take pictures with it. I hope that kids see their own potential futures here. If it makes someone smile, then I’ve done my job.”

Norton Healthcare sponsored the mural, which is located at 1600 W. Broadway across from the Urban League. It is Stewart's first mural in West Louisville,and is expected to remain in place for at least a year.

In addition to being a multi-talented artist, Stewart is the founder of the nonprofit Adah School of Art, an educator and role model in the community. Her artwork examines how gun violence, drugs, wealth disparity and capitalism impacts communities, and one of her most memorable pieces is the portrait of Breonna Taylor which was projected onto Metro Hall in the summer.

