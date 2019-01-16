As the government shutdown enters into its 26th day, some federal employees are starting to feel the strain from the lost income.

While they aren't getting paid, chefs in Louisville, Lexington, and Indiana want to make sure that those affected by the government shutdown get fed.

An Instagram post shared by several local chefs declares "We Are All Family in Kentucky".

"In an effort to help the employees of the Federal Government who are not getting paid through the shutdown, a group of restaurants has banded together to provide meals as a show of support and appreciation for the dedicated men and women who keep our community safe.

Together, we strive to be better and to overcome adversity as one community."

Each restaurant just asks that all employees provide a valid federal ID when ordering. The following restaurants are participating:

Chef R. Ryan Rogers is offering free meals at his family of restaurants on Thursday, January 17.

Bar Vetti on S. 4th Street is offering a free small pizza and soup or salad combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get a free sandwich, side, and soft drink from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Feast BBQ on E. Market Street or Taylorsville Road.

A meal of chicken tenders, dipping sauce, side, and a drink is available at Royals Hot Chicken on E. Market Street.

Chef Edward Lee is offering a couple opportunities for families at his restaurant 610 Magnolia on W. Magnolia Ave.

On Thursday, January 17, enjoy a family meal with homemade lasagna, salad, and soft drinks from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Call to reserve a spot at 502-636-0783. Bag lunches will also be available for pick up during the dinner.

On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, January 21, hot dinners, salad, and soft drinks will be offered from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Chef Joseph Phillips is doing the same at his New Albany restaurant Pints and Union on 114 East Market St.

Free dinner is available on January 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free lunch will be offered on January 21 from noon to 2 p.m. Please call to reserve 812-913-4647.

Lexington restaurants such as Zim's Cafe and Wallace Station are also participating in the effort.