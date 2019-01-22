LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – There are several ways to help those in need in the Louisville area.
These organizations provide ways for you to help and ensure your money or donations are going to those could use it.
Positive Change Program
Twenty-five boxes are set up around downtown Louisville to collect spare change to benefit the homeless. All of the change goes to Louisville’s social service programs.
Below you can find a map of all the Positive change boxes:
Coalition for the Homeless
This coalition includes more than 30 agencies that work to serve the homeless. Their services include housing, food, clothing, health care, and legal services.
Item donations
These groups are in need of donations. They need socks, blankets, gloves, coats, sleeping bags, sternos, tents, thermal shirts and pants and more.
Fed with Faith
Exit 0
The Forgotten Louisville
Southend Street Angels
Hip Hop Cares
My Dog Eats First
Burrito Riders of Louisville
Keep Louisville Warm
Fern Creek United Methodist Church