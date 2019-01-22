LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – There are several ways to help those in need in the Louisville area.

These organizations provide ways for you to help and ensure your money or donations are going to those could use it.

Positive Change Program

Twenty-five boxes are set up around downtown Louisville to collect spare change to benefit the homeless. All of the change goes to Louisville’s social service programs.

A Positive Change box in Downtown Louisville

WHAS11

Below you can find a map of all the Positive change boxes:

Positive Change Collection Boxes Map 7.30.18 NEWS RELEASE - Statement From HCS Superintendent Teresa Morgan Regarding Weekend Automobile Accident Oct 22 2018

Coalition for the Homeless

This coalition includes more than 30 agencies that work to serve the homeless. Their services include housing, food, clothing, health care, and legal services.

Item donations

These groups are in need of donations. They need socks, blankets, gloves, coats, sleeping bags, sternos, tents, thermal shirts and pants and more.



Fed with Faith

Exit 0

The Forgotten Louisville

Southend Street Angels

Hip Hop Cares

My Dog Eats First

Burrito Riders of Louisville

Keep Louisville Warm

Fern Creek United Methodist Church