FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Board of Education has voted to make Wayne Lewis the state's education commissioner.

Lewis has been in the job on an interim basis since April, when a newly appointed board forced out former Commissioner Stephen Pruitt despite having more than a year left on his contract.

Pruitt's exit prompted protests from some teachers' unions who viewed it as a power grab by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. But Tuesday, the state Board of Education gave Lewis a glowing evaluation and authorized board chairman Hal Heiner to negotiate a contract with Lewis for the full-time job.

Lewis said he was "incredibly humbled" by the appointment and urged the state to come together and "put foolishness aside and focus on our kids."

Senate Democratic Caucus' statement on the appointment of Wayne Lewis as Kentucky Education Chief:

“In another move to implement charter schools in Kentucky, the Governor has appointed Wayne Lewis as the state’s education commissioner. Though we need to make changes to our educational system, we fear that the Governor is taking us down a dangerous path that will cause unquestionable harm to public education in the commonwealth.”

