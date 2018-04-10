LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One of Louisville’s favorite haunts, Waverly Hills Sanatorium, is celebrating a top 10 finish in USA Today’s survey of best haunted destinations in the United States.

The recognition comes just in time for Halloween as the former tuberculosis hospital hosts its annual haunted house.

You can visit Waverly Hills’ haunted house every Friday and Saturday night through October. The attraction is open 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Parking for the event is $5. General admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets are also available for $60. All sales are cash only.

