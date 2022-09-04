Paranormal legal battle leads to protest at Waverly Hills Sanatorium

The group claims the Waverly Hills Historical Society is trying to take the building away from owner Charlie Mattingly which the nonprofit has disputed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been an ongoing dispute and this weekend, fans of the paranormal turned to protest.

The group behind “Save Waverly Hills” is showing their support for the building’s owner.

They are claiming the Waverly Hills Historical Society, a nonprofit started by Charlie Mattingly, is trying to take the building away from him.

The Historical Society filed a lawsuit against Mattingly and the group claims they’re seeking taxpayer money to help with the property.

“The owner of Waverly Hills Sanatorium has not been forced out. The Historical Society has a lease with the owner and continues to fulfill our agreement. The historical pays for all expenses and costs associated with the property and has been doing so for nearly two decades,” Renae Clark, president of Waverly Hills Historical Society said.

In a full-length Facebook post, The Historical Society added they are not planning to demolish any buildings on the grounds.

They said their mission is preserving, restoring and educating the public about the building and it's history.

The Waverly Hills Historical Society said they still allow public visits to conduct paranormal investigations.

