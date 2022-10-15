Waverly Hills Historical Society, Sanatorium owners end legal battle

In a statement released on social media, the two groups have reached an agreement to resolve their issues and believe collaboration is the best option.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It appears the legal battles over the Waverly Hills Sanatorium are over.

According to a statement on their Facebook page, the Waverly Hills Historical Society and Charlie Mattingly have reached an agreement to resolve their issues.

Both parties want to preserve Waverly Hills Sanatorium and said they believe collaboration will be the best course of action.

According to the statement, they are finalizing details to make a singular team between the two groups.

Formerly, the Waverly Hills Historical Society was suing Mattingly, the owner of the building, for what they called financial mishandlings.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.