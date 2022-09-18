Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson Expressway, LMPD confirms

Police said traffic on I-264 East near Southern Parkway has reopened but their investigation remains active.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting on the Watterson Expressway.

Fourth Division officers responded to the Watterson eastbound lanes near the Southern Parkway exit around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said they located a man inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to UofL Hospital with critical injuries.

The incident caused the interstate in the area to be closed for two hours while police began piecing together the investigation.

Due to the nature of that victim’s injuries, the Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Police did not say if any arrests were made in connection to the incident but said all parties have been accounted for.

In the early hours of Friday, a Metro Police officer was flagged down by a motorist on the Watterson near the Breckenridge Lane overpass. That officer noticed a vehicle riddled by bullet holes and the driver who was injured by broken glass.

Police believed the incident may have happened on the interstate near Poplar Level Road.

That victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Saturday night, Shively Police said a victim, a man in his 40's, had arrived at UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers with the department said the shooting happened on the Watterson in the area of Cane Run Road.

Shively Police have not revealed any other information, including the victim’s identity.

If you have information that can help police in these investigations, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.