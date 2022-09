Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of I-264 East near Taylor Boulevard and Southern Parkway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police have shut down a portion of Interstate 264 for an active investigation.

Police have not disclosed what the investigation is but said the interstate between Southern Parkway and South 3rd Street is closed.

MetroSafe says a person has been transported to the hospital.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of the Watterson Expressway near Taylor Boulevard and Southern Parkway.

This story will be updated.