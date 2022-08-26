WaterStep partnering with U.S.-Ukraine Foundation, sending 5 WOW carts to Ukraine

The carts will be used in communities impacted by the war who don't have access to safe sanitation and water.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WaterStep, a Louisville-based company, is partnering with the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation to send five Water on Wheels (WOW) Carts to provide aid to communities affected by the war in Ukraine.

This is happening on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at WaterStep.

The WOW Cart is a portable, generator-operated mini water treatment system that utilizes filtration, UV treatment and chlorination to provide up to 10,000 gallons of safe water per day for drinking, bathing, cooking and cleaning.

Officials said the carts will be transported from Louisville through New York and Warsaw, Poland before they reach their destination of Kyiv, Ukraine.

The carts will reach Ukraine the first week of September and they will be used in communities impacted by the war who don't have access to safe sanitation and water.

"From adapting the WOW Carts for European power, creating 3D modeled training and operation videos in Ukrainian and managing international shipping and logistics with a team of people from Germany, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine and the U.S. – it has been a huge team effort to save lives in Ukraine with safe water,” Mark Hogg, Founder and CEO of WaterStep, said.

In addition, WaterStep sent over 100 of its BleachMakers to Ukraine last March, which were distributed to medical clinics treating those suffering injuries from the war as well as providing disinfectant.

This ongoing crisis in Ukraine could stop the country's municipal water systems for years to come, officials said.

Donations to WaterStep’s Disaster Relief Fund and the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation can be made online at each of their respective websites.

