WaterStep hosts 'Ultimate Shoe Drive' to raise funds and help combat COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they have deployed more than 150 BleachMakers to correctional facilities, homeless shelters and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many people have shoes they no longer wear, and WaterStep is hosting the perfect event to do something with those unwanted shoes. WaterStep’s Teen Board is inviting people to participate in the “Ultimate Shoe Drive.”

The Louisville-based non-profit helps provide safe drinking water to developing countries around the global to combat the water crisis. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have deployed more than 150 BleachMakers to correctional facilities, homeless shelters and more.

"The shoe program is WaterStep's primary financial support source," Teen Board member and shoe drive coordinator Andrew Dunn said in a press release.

The collected shoes provide people in developing countries with affordable footwear and added protection from disease. When the shoes are re-sold, a portion of the proceeds go to WaterStep to cover program expenses.

"We thought a citywide shoe drive could help generate much-needed funds during these uncertain times so that the nonprofit can continue to help local businesses combat the spread of COVID-19," Dunn said.

Unwanted shoes can be dropped of 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on July 25 at the following locations:

• Swag's Sports Shoes - 7415 S. 3rd Street and 9407 Westport Road

• Quest Outdoors - 4600 Shelbyville Road

• Pink Julep Boutique - 13306 W U.S. Hwy 42 in Prospect

• WaterStep - 625 Myrtle Street

Anyone who drops off 25 pairs of shoes will be entered into a raffle to win prizes.

More from WHAS11.com:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.