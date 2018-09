LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – While one crew returns, another group of volunteers from Kentuckiana are on their way to North Carolina.

Waterstep is headed to Wilmington to help provide clean water and disinfectant for the victims of Hurricane Florence.

They are taking disaster relief kits, chlorine generators and bleach materials with them and will be setting up in evacuation centers.

