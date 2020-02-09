WaterStep equipment helps provide safe water to those impacted by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana

Louisville-based WaterStep is deploying a portable “W.O.W. Cart”, a Water on Wheels Disaster Response System, to help those impacted by the hurricane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Victims who were in the path of Hurricane Laura are still suffering after the storm made landfall last week and Louisville-based WaterStep is helping with the recovery efforts.

“There is such a need in disaster areas for clean water, for safe water,” said Isabell Isenhart, who is from Louisville and working with Reach Out Worldwide based in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, Isenhart and Warren Causey with Sirens Project are leaving for Louisiana to help with hurricane relief. They are taking with them a piece of equipment from WaterStep called a 'Water on Wheels' Disaster Response System or W.O.W. Cart.

The mini water treatment system can be quickly deployed and contains all of the components needed to provide safe water. The system can sanitize 500 gallons of water in less than 20 minutes.

“Make it usable for showering, for drinking, for taking care of food facilities that are serving refugees,” said WaterStep CEO and President Mark Hogg.

The system also includes WaterStep's BleachMaker, which generates disinfectant powerful enough for use in sanitizing facilities and fighting COVID-19.

“The response never stops with a machine like that, you could keep the process going and help a community get back on their feet years down the road even,” said Causey.

