LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville non-profit continues to help those struggling in other countries. Now, Waterstep is heading to Malawi which was one of three countries to be hit by a powerful cyclone recently.

At least 150 people have been killed and more than 1.5 million people in those countries are impacted by the destruction and flooding.

Waterstep is sending five safe water systems to refugee camps, along with seven Bleach Makers which contain medical-grade disinfectant to stop the spread of disease.