LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Tuesday's rain at Louisville's waterfront is not washing out plans for the final Waterfront Wednesday music festival of this season.

"It really is not pooling at all over there. It's in good shape," Ashley Smith said.

She's Waterfront Development Corporation's Director of Events and tells us the grass is tender, even though the water was drained from the Great Lawn on Monday. To prevent any damage, she says some precautions were made to protect the grass.

"Took the time to reconfigure the layout and put the heavy infrastructure that would require a lot of driving, work that would tear up the lawn and try to move that to the hard surface. Just made some modifications like that to protect the facility," she said.

But, down the road on River Road, event organizers with the Louder than Life music festival say too much water and mud at Champions Park would make for dangerous conditions this weekend, so they canceled. Their focus now is cleaning up the park and moving equipment out.

City leaders plan to keep an eye on the radar but remind drivers to avoid flooded roads. As for Smith and her team, she says they'll weather this storm and hope for brighter, drier days ahead.

"With all things considered we felt very comfortable pushing forward and making some modifications to the layout," Smith said.

Waterfront Wednesday start at 6 p.m.

